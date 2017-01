Olympiakos striker Brown Ideye bid farewell to 2016 with a personal message to his fans and well-wishers on Instagram. The Nigeria national-teamer enjoyed success on the pitch in 2016, winning the Greek Super League with the Reds and his form earned him a recall to the Super Eagles for two crucial World Cup qualifiers.“As we prepare to close the curtain on 2016, am grateful to God for all the love and goodness that I received this year, and all that I was able to accomplish in my career and personal life, ” said Ideye.“I want to send out my sincere thanks