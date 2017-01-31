Latest News
(Photo Confirmation) Nigeria Target Solomon-Otabor Completes Move To Bolton Birmingham City Young Player of the Year Viv Solomon-Otabor has completed his loan move to League One team Bolton Wanderers. Bolton Wanderers officially announced the signing The Dream Team VI trainee before the close of the transfer window yesterday, and there is no going back on the deal as he passed his medical examination on Wednesday.The 21-year-old Solomon-Otabor has made 30 first-team appearances for the first team of the Blues, scoring one goal and logging 704 minutes. On his curriculum vitae, the winger has Hampton & Richmond Borough, Oxford City and Crystal Pa Read More
Match Fixtures
  • english premiership
  • Liverpool vs Chelsea
  • 2017-1-31
  • Swansea City vs Southampton
  • 2017-1-31
  • Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • 2017-1-31
  • Middlesbrough vs West Brom
  • 2017-1-31
  • Burnley vs Leicester City
  • 2017-1-31
  • Arsenal vs Watford
  • 2017-1-31
  • AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
  • 2017-1-31
  • Stoke City vs Everton
  • 2017-2-1
  • german bundesliga
  • Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 2017-1-27
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach
  • 2017-1-28
  • RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim
  • 2017-1-28
  • Darmstadt 98 vs Koln
  • 2017-1-28
  • Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
  • 2017-1-28
  • Ingolstadt vs Hamburg
  • 2017-1-28
  • Wolfsburg vs Augsburg
  • 2017-1-28
  • Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund
  • 2017-1-29
News Categories