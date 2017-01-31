Latest News
Fastest Nigerian Player Set To Bid Farewell To AC Milan After Nine Years - Report AC Milan winger Nnamdi Oduamadi might bid farewell to the Italian powerhouse before the close of the January transfer window. Tuttomercatoweb.com is reporting that the Nigeria international has agreed terms with an Israeli club and the transfer is expected to be announced in the coming days if not hours.Oduamadi spent the whole of last season at Finnish club HJK Helsinki, for whom he made 34 appearances, scoring 7 goals ( 6 assists).The 26-year-old previously represented Varese, US Latina, Brescia, Crotone and Torino on loan. Nnamdi Oduamadi is the fastest Nigerian player a Read More
