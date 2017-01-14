Latest News
Charlton Athletic U23s Top Player Umerah Scores 12th Goal Of The Season Charlton Athletic U23s lost 2-1 to Bristol City in the Professional Development League on Monday afternoon, with Josh Umerah finding the net for the Addicks.The deadlock was broken after Umerah slotted home from the spot, but the home team restored parity in the 58th minute before Lemonheigh-Evans fired home the winner from twenty-five yards out with one minute remaining. Undoubtedly, the Nigerian striker is the top player for Charlton Athletic U23s team this season, with his goal against Bristol City his 12th of the season in all competitions. He has Read More
- Elazigspor May Unleash Olanrewaju Kehinde Against Galatasaray
- Agent Rules Out Brown Ideye Move To Besiktas
- Official : Ex-West Ham Talent Adeniran Joins The Reds
- NFF Technical Director : We Will Convince Everton Striker Lookman To Play For Nigeria
- Row Between Agents Stops City Striker Iheanacho From Signing N120 Million Deal With Nike
- Celtic Urged To Sign Manchester City Young Star Adarabioyo
- Everton Whizkid Lookman Wants Barcelona, Real Madrid , Manchester United Move
- Ex-Golden Eaglets Trainee Ejaria Watches From The Bench As Liverpool Draw With Man Utd
- Everton Striker Lookman In Dreamland After Debut Goal For Everton
- Exciting Nigerian Teenager Scores Against Man City On Everton Debut
- Cameroon In Search Of A Goal Poacher Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Against Nigeria
- Arsenal Fans Decide : Iwobi Better Than Alexis, Ramsey & Cech
Match Fixtures
- english premiership
- Leicester City vs Chelsea
- 2017-1-14
- West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
- 2017-1-14
- Watford vs Middlesbrough
- 2017-1-14
- Swansea City vs Arsenal
- 2017-1-14
- Sunderland vs Stoke City
- 2017-1-14
- Hull City vs AFC Bournemouth
- 2017-1-14
- Burnley vs Southampton
- 2017-1-14
- Tottenham Hotspur vs West Brom
- 2017-1-14
- german bundesliga
- Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
- 2017-1-20
- RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
- 2017-1-21
- Darmstadt 98 vs Borussia Monchengladbach
- 2017-1-21
- Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
- 2017-1-21
- Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
- 2017-1-21
- Wolfsburg vs Hamburg
- 2017-1-21
- Schalke 04 vs Ingolstadt
- 2017-1-21
- Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC
- 2017-1-22
Football News 24/7
News Categories
- African Players Transfers
- Australia/ Asia
- Belgian Championship
- Brazil 2014 World Cup
- Bundesliga
- Danish Football
- English Premier League
- Nigeria National Teams
- Nigeria Premier League
- Norwegian Football
- Polish Football
- Russian Championship
- Serie A
- Spanish Liga
- Swedish Championship
- Transfer
- Turkish Championship
- Ukrainian Football
- Uncategorized
- Women's Football