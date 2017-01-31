Latest News
FA Cup Wrap: Kehinde Missing For Man Utd; Aluko On Song; Okaka Goes 90; Success Unfit; Onyedinma Starts Catch up on the performance of players of Nigerian descent in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday, January 29. Watford crashed out of the competition after losing 1-0 to Millwall at The Den. Italy international Stefano Okaka put in a full shift for the Hornets. Odion Ighalo and Isaac Success didn’t make the match day squad, Millwall midfielder Fred Onyedinma subbed out with 18 minutes left on the clock.Over to Craven Cottage, Sone Aluko opened scoring in the 17th minute in Fulham’s 4-1 rout of Moses Odubajo’s Hull City.  He was replaced Read More
Match Fixtures
  • english premiership
  • Liverpool vs Chelsea
  • 2017-1-31
  • Swansea City vs Southampton
  • 2017-1-31
  • Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • 2017-1-31
  • Middlesbrough vs West Brom
  • 2017-1-31
  • Burnley vs Leicester City
  • 2017-1-31
  • Arsenal vs Watford
  • 2017-1-31
  • AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
  • 2017-1-31
  • Stoke City vs Everton
  • 2017-2-1
  • german bundesliga
  • Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 2017-1-27
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach
  • 2017-1-28
  • RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim
  • 2017-1-28
  • Darmstadt 98 vs Koln
  • 2017-1-28
  • Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
  • 2017-1-28
  • Ingolstadt vs Hamburg
  • 2017-1-28
  • Wolfsburg vs Augsburg
  • 2017-1-28
  • Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund
  • 2017-1-29
News Categories