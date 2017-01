Catch up on the performance of players of Nigerian descent in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday, January 29. Watford crashed out of the competition after losing 1-0 to Millwall at The Den. Italy international Stefano Okaka put in a full shift for the Hornets. Odion Ighalo and Isaac Success didn’t make the match day squad, Millwall midfielder Fred Onyedinma subbed out with 18 minutes left on the clock.Over to Craven Cottage, Sone Aluko opened scoring in the 17th minute in Fulham’s 4-1 rout of Moses Odubajo’s Hull City. He was replaced