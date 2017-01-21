Latest News
Delfouneso Returns For Fourth Spell With Blackpool, Scores In First Game League Two club Blackpool have brought in former England youth international of Nigerian descent Nathan Delfouneso from Swindon Town. The 25-year-old striker has penned a contract that will run out at the end of the 2016-2017 season.The Aston Villa product had three previous spells with Blackpool, making 93 appearances during that time. Burnley, Leicester City, Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and Bury are the other clubs he has represented since turning professional. Delfouneso equalized in the last minute as Blackpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Yeovil Town in the league on Read More
