Charlton Athletic U23s lost 2-1 to Bristol City in the Professional Development League on Monday afternoon, with Josh Umerah finding the net for the Addicks.The deadlock was broken after Umerah slotted home from the spot, but the home team restored parity in the 58th minute before Lemonheigh-Evans fired home the winner from twenty-five yards out with one minute remaining. Undoubtedly, the Nigerian striker is the top player for Charlton Athletic U23s team this season, with his goal against Bristol City his 12th of the season in all competitions. He has