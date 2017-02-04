Latest News
First Picture Of Nigeria Best Paid Footballer With Changchun Yatai Kit Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has landed in the Far East to begin his career with Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai. The former Watford striker has been welcomed with open arms in China by another Super Eagles star Anthony Ujah, who has posted a picture of Ighalo holding a Changchun Yatai jersey.Other Nigerian footballers that ply their trade in China include Obafemi Martins and Brian Fok (Shanghai Shenhua), John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda), Chinedu Obasi (Shenzhen) and John Owoeri (Baoding Yingli Yitong).Ighalo is expected to travel to South Korea on Monday to be Read More
  • West Brom vs Stoke City
  • 2017-2-4
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough
  • 2017-2-4
  • Watford vs Burnley
  • 2017-2-4
  • Southampton vs West Ham United
  • 2017-2-4
  • Hull City vs Liverpool
  • 2017-2-4
  • Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
  • 2017-2-4
  • Crystal Palace vs Sunderland
  • 2017-2-4
  • Chelsea vs Arsenal
  • 2017-2-4
  • Hamburger SV vs Bayer Leverkusen
  • 2017-2-3
  • Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
  • 2017-2-4
  • Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05
  • 2017-2-4
  • Cologne vs Wolfsburg
  • 2017-2-4
  • Hertha BSC vs Ingolstadt
  • 2017-2-4
  • Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg
  • 2017-2-4
  • Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04
  • 2017-2-4
  • Eintracht Frankfurt vs Darmstadt 98
  • 2017-2-5
