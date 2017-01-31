Latest News
(Photo Confirmation) Nigeria Target Solomon-Otabor Completes Move To Bolton Birmingham City Young Player of the Year Viv Solomon-Otabor has completed his loan move to League One team Bolton Wanderers. Bolton Wanderers officially announced the signing The Dream Team VI trainee before the close of the transfer window yesterday, and there is no going back on the deal as he passed his medical examination on Wednesday.The 21-year-old Solomon-Otabor has made 30 first-team appearances for the first team of the Blues, scoring one goal and logging 704 minutes. On his curriculum vitae, the winger has Hampton & Richmond Borough, Oxford City and Crystal Pa Read More
- Official : NFF Appoints Ex-Super Eagles Coach Lagerback As New National Team Coach
- Oghenekaro Etebo Resumes Training At CD Feirense Ahead Of Senegal Friendly
- Why Leeds United Passed Up Opportunity To Sign Liverpool Midfielder Ejaria
- Official : USA U23 Star Of Nigerian Descent Ariyibi Joins Nottingham Forest
- Official : Enyimba Confirm Ezekiel Bassey Signed Two-And-A-Half-Year Deal With Barcelona
- Blackburn Awaiting Approval From EFL, Fail To Get Efe Deal Ratified On Deadline Day
- Blackburn Sweat on Fitness Of Hope Akpan After Poor Challenge
- Ighalo Breaks Nigerian Transfer Record, Which Players Made Top 20? Full List
- Iwobi Delighted To Mark 50th Arsenal Appearance With A Goal
- Official : Oldham Athletic Bring In Ex-Bolton Winger Tope Obadeyi
- Efe Ambrose NOT Joining Blackburn Rovers, Remains At Celtic
- Official : Monaco Defender Echiejile Joins Sporting Gijon On Loan
Match Fixtures
- english premiership
- Liverpool vs Chelsea
- 2017-1-31
- Swansea City vs Southampton
- 2017-1-31
- Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur
- 2017-1-31
- Middlesbrough vs West Brom
- 2017-1-31
- Burnley vs Leicester City
- 2017-1-31
- Arsenal vs Watford
- 2017-1-31
- AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
- 2017-1-31
- Stoke City vs Everton
- 2017-2-1
- german bundesliga
- Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt
- 2017-1-27
- Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach
- 2017-1-28
- RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim
- 2017-1-28
- Darmstadt 98 vs Koln
- 2017-1-28
- Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
- 2017-1-28
- Ingolstadt vs Hamburg
- 2017-1-28
- Wolfsburg vs Augsburg
- 2017-1-28
- Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund
- 2017-1-29
