Latest News
Charlton Athletic U23s Top Player Umerah Scores 12th Goal Of The Season Charlton Athletic U23s lost 2-1 to Bristol City in the Professional Development League on Monday afternoon, with  Josh Umerah finding the net for the Addicks.The deadlock was broken after Umerah slotted home from the spot, but the home team restored parity in the 58th minute before Lemonheigh-Evans fired home the winner from twenty-five yards out with one minute remaining. Undoubtedly, the Nigerian striker is the top player for Charlton Athletic U23s team this season, with his goal against Bristol City his 12th of the season in all competitions. He has Read More
Match Fixtures
  • english premiership
  • Leicester City vs Chelsea
  • 2017-1-14
  • West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
  • 2017-1-14
  • Watford vs Middlesbrough
  • 2017-1-14
  • Swansea City vs Arsenal
  • 2017-1-14
  • Sunderland vs Stoke City
  • 2017-1-14
  • Hull City vs AFC Bournemouth
  • 2017-1-14
  • Burnley vs Southampton
  • 2017-1-14
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs West Brom
  • 2017-1-14
  • german bundesliga
  • Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
  • 2017-1-20
  • RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 2017-1-21
  • Darmstadt 98 vs Borussia Monchengladbach
  • 2017-1-21
  • Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
  • 2017-1-21
  • Augsburg vs Hoffenheim
  • 2017-1-21
  • Wolfsburg vs Hamburg
  • 2017-1-21
  • Schalke 04 vs Ingolstadt
  • 2017-1-21
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC
  • 2017-1-22
News Categories