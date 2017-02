Bosnia and Herzegovina Premier League club FK Željezničar Sarajevo announced the loan signing of Nigeria international right back Musa Mohammed on Friday.Because of his lack of playing opportunities, especially in the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul Basaksehir have decided to loan out the defender to FK Željezničar for the next six months.On Saturday, Mohammed is expected to arrive in Antalya, where FK Željezničar are having a get-together ahead of the resumption of the league on February 25.Željezničar occupy the third position in the standings with 32 points garnered