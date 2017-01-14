Latest News
Ex-Crystal Palace Striker Adeyinka Training With Swedish Club Assyriska FF Swedish club Assyriska FF have started running the rule over Nigerian striker Tashan Adeyinka, who last played for English club Bishop’s Stortford. Fotbolltransfers.com has reported that his agent Hamid Kabodvand is confident that he would be offered a contract at the end of trials and has not booked any return ticket to England yet.Tashan Adeyinka, 25, has previously represented Harrow Borough, Welling United, Maidenhead United and Finnish clubs Jazz and AC Oulu.A product of Nike Academy, he also featured for the youth teams of Crystal Palace and Southend United.Assy Read More
